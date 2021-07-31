Insider Selling: UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Sells £39,690 in Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) insider Graham Screawn sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £39,690 ($51,855.24).

UPGS stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Friday. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73.24 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.40. The stock has a market cap of £165.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.