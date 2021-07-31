Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Sells $4,175,495.17 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Waste Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

