Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 693.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INSP opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.19 and a one year high of $252.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

