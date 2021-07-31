Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.660-$4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.89. 183,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. Integer has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.