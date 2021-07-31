Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 89,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

