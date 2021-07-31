Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 billion-$18.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

INTC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 16,465,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,780,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

