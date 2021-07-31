Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.45 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPPLF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of IPPLF opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

