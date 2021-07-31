Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

