Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.92.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after buying an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,706,000 after buying an additional 168,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

