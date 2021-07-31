International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Bancshares were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 261.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC opened at $39.08 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.