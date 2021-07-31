International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,082 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

