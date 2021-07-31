International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Down 46.8% in July

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS INIS remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. 128,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of -0.35. International Isotopes has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

