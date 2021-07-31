IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IntriCon by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $24.00 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

