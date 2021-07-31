Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,768 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $135,258,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,885 shares of company stock worth $1,901,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

