Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday.

Medpace stock opened at $175.94 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

