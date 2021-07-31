Intrust Bank NA Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 33.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL opened at $125.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $126.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

