Intrust Bank NA Purchases 39 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $332.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 149.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $335.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

