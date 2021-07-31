Intrust Bank NA Purchases 78 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $245.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.35. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $248.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $81,122.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

