Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $223.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

