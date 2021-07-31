Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $13.66

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $13.14. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 750 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. BVF Inc. IL owned about 0.28% of Inventiva at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

