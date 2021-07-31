Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 316,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period.

BSCU stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

