Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after buying an additional 902,815 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 234,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $63.40.

