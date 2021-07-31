Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,302,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VGM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 75,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

