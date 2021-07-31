Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.65 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of ISBC opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

