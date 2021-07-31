Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 550 call options on the company. This is an increase of 958% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVA. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $9,512,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 23.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 261.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 206,953 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $14.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

