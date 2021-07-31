Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.480 EPS.
Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 2,964,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.
In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
