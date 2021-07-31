IQ.cash Price Tops $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $163,153.35 and approximately $29,372.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00102319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00133356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,609.43 or 0.99840222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00824233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

