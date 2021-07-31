Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. On average, analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

