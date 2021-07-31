iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 179,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.91 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.71.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

