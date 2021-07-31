iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $59.19.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.