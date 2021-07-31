iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SDG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,627. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $72.74 and a 1-year high of $100.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.449 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.