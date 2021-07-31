iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $117.56. 2,757,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

