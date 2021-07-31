iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

