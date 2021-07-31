iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.40. 2,730,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.