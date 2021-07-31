iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $148.81. 604,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,136. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

