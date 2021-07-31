ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) were down 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75.

About ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

