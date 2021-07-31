J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $215,189.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $168.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 153,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 49,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

