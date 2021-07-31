J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.89

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and traded as high as $38.34. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 137 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

