Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 212.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.99. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

