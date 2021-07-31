Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HURN. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.