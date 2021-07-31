Jane Street Group LLC Invests $477,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,327 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.40. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

