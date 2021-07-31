Jane Street Group LLC Invests $496,000 in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,395,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $14,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,203,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,616,000.

Shares of ARRWU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

