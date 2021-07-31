Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBC stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.