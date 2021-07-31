Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,631 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 95,087 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.43. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.