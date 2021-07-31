Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 74.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

