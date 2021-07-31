Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 715,912 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 996.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,254,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $85.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.63.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.