JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76. JD.com has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of JD.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.