John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Down 62.1% in July

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the June 30th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund makes up approximately 0.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:HTY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 55,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,541. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

