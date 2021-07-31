John Lauten Sells 12,000 Shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $33,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. Minim, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

