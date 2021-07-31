Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

